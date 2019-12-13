Media player
This Matters: Why politics will never be the same
It's been an election full of historically good and bad results for everyone.
But what does that all mean for you? What happens with Brexit? How will Boris Johnson's victory affect money in pocket?
Find out what the future holds for the Conservatives, Labour and Scotland.
13 Dec 2019
