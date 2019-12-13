Video

Labour's Natalie Fleet gave an emotional interview ahead of the declaration in Ashfield.

The Nottinghamshire seat was previously held by Labour's Gloria De Piero but was won by Conservative Lee Anderson, who worked in Ms De Piero's office but defected from the party.

Ms Fleet told BBC Radio Nottingham: "I'm just sorry that we've let some people down."

She added the reasons for Labour's national decline is not just about Brexit or Jeremy Corbyn's leadership, but a "national trend" her party "needs to reflect on".

Ms Fleet then shared a hug with Brexit Party rival Martin Daubney.

