Portsmouth North Labour candidate questions role of social media
A defeated Labour candidate has suggested her party's use of social media may have had a negative impact on voters.
Portsmouth North Labour candidate Amanda Martin saw her party's share of the vote drop by 6.7% as her Conservative rival Penny Mordaunt recorded an increased 15,780 majority.
13 Dec 2019
