A night of winners and losers in Wales

A dramatic 2019 general election night saw the political landscape in Wales change completely.

The Conservative party almost doubled their number of MPs, winning seven new seats, including many in the previously strong Labour-held north east.

The party had never previously elected a female MP in Wales but returned three in one night, starting with Sarah Atherton in Wrexham.

Labour remains the biggest party in Wales and while Plaid Cymru have four seats, the Liberal Democrats were wiped out and large parts of the country are now swathed in blue.

"It's the worst night for the Labour party since 1935," said Labour MP Chris Bryant.