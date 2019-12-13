Johnson 'humbled' by support of electorate
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: Johnson 'humbled' by support of electorate

Boris Johnson has thanked voters for their support after the Conservatives won a large majority in the general election.

The prime minister also pledged to "get Brexit done", make the NHS his government's top priority and "spread opportunity to every corner of the UK".

  • 13 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Election 2019: Story of the night