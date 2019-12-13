'Our job is to mitigate the effects of Brexit'
General election 2019: Labour's job 'to mitigate Brexit effects'

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has said it is the Welsh Government's job to "mitigate" the adverse impacts of Brexit.

As the Conservatives' victory in the election became apparent, he said it was clear Brexit "would now happen".

  • 13 Dec 2019
