Election 2019: Story of the night

General election 2019: The story of the night
Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has won a clear majority in the general election, with Labour swept aside in its traditional heartlands.
It was a good night for the SNP, which gained several seats including that of Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson.
Here's a round-up of key events from the night, from the exit poll announcement to the major upsets and speeches.
13 Dec 2019
