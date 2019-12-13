Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sarah Atherton's 'delight' as first female Tory MP in Wales
Before this election, the Conservative Party had never returned a female MP from Wales.
However Sarah Atherton was the first of three female Tory MPs elected in one night with her victory in Wrexham.
She took the seat from Labour on a successful night for the Conservatives.
"People wanted Brexit done and delivered, that was clearly the message I was getting on the door steps," she said.
