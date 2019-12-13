Media player
Election 2019: Scuffles break out at John McDonnell seat count
A scuffle broke out as Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell was declared winner in Hayes and Harlington.
Cries of "liar" and "terrorist" rang out as Mr McDonnell was giving his acceptance speech. Police had to intervene to temper the disturbance.
Mr McDonnell, who won the seat with a 9,000-vote majority, said: "It is quite clear that there are fears also now for our democracy and the rise of the extreme right... and this sort of extreme right-wing violence will not be tolerated within our society."
13 Dec 2019
