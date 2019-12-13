Leaders react as Conservative gains mount

Video

Jeremy Corbyn said Labour had had a "very disappointing night" and that he would not lead the party to another election, as he was re-elected in his seat in Islington North.

Shortly afterwards, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the election results looked as if his government had been given a "powerful new mandate to get Brexit done". He added that work would begin "tomorrow... no, not tomorrow, today!"

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat party leader Jo Swinson lost her seat to the Scottish National Party in Dunbartonshire East.

She said the election results would bring "dread and dismay" for millions of people in the country, but she still believed the country could be "warm and generous, inclusive and open".

