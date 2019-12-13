Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Goldsmith loses Richmond Park to Lib Dems
Government minister Zac Goldmsith has lost his south London seat to Liberal Democrat Sarah Olney.
This is a reversal of the result in 2017, when Ms Olney lost the seat to Mr Goldsmith, who has been a minister at the Department for Environmental, Food and Rural Affairs.
-
13 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window