The story of Scotland's general election

The general election in Scotland had surprises, twists and turns with some big names losing their seats.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson lost her East Dunbartonshire seat to the SNP by 149 votes.

The SNP won back seats they lost in 2017 and were the party with the most seats in Scotland.

The Conservative Party was the winner in the UK as a whole, having reached the number of seats needed for a majority in Westminster.