'Nationalism is sweeping both sides of the border'
Jo Swinson: 'Nationalism is sweeping both sides of the border'

The leader of the Liberal Democrats loses her Dunbartonshire East constituency saying "nationalism is sweeping both sides of the border".

Jo Swinson lost by 149 seats to SNP candidate Amy Callaghan. She said for millions of people around the country the election results would bring "dread and dismay."

  • 13 Dec 2019
