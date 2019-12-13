'It could be the end of Labour domination in Wales'
Before any results are declared in Wales, Prof Richard Wyn Jones says a repeat of early results in north-east England would be "catastrophic" for Labour.

Prof Jones, of Cardiff University, says the party could be facing the end of nearly a "century of domination" in the country.

