Corbyn: 'I will not lead party in future campaign'

Election 2019: Corbyn 'will not lead party in future campaign'
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he will not lead the party in a future election campaign.
Speaking after he was re-elected as the MP for Islington North, he said his party had had a "very disappointing night".
He said Labour's policies were popular, but Brexit had "overridden so much normal political debate".
13 Dec 2019
