Stella Creasy re-elected - with baby in sling
Election 2019: Stella Creasy re-elected - with baby in sling

Labour's Stella Creasy has been re-elected as the MP for Walthamstow, and appeared at the count with her two-week-old daughter Hettie sleeping in a sling.

Ms Creasy is the UK's first MP to have a "locum MP" to provide maternity cover.

She won with 36,784 votes, far ahead of her nearest rival, Conservative Shade Adoh with 5,922.

  • 13 Dec 2019
