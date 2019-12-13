Media player
Election 2019: Stella Creasy re-elected - with baby in sling
Labour's Stella Creasy has been re-elected as the MP for Walthamstow, and appeared at the count with her two-week-old daughter Hettie sleeping in a sling.
Ms Creasy is the UK's first MP to have a "locum MP" to provide maternity cover.
She won with 36,784 votes, far ahead of her nearest rival, Conservative Shade Adoh with 5,922.
