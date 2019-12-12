McDonnell: 'Disappointing' if exit poll right
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

John McDonnell: 'Extremely disappointing' if exit poll right

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell says the exit poll predicting large Conservative gains has come has a shock.

He told the BBC's Andrew Neil that the big issue was Brexit, not Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

  • 12 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Exit poll predicts Conservative majority