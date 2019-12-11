Boris Johnson addresses his final Tories' campaign rally
Video

Johnson: '50,000 more nurses I should say, as the BBC are checking'

Speaking at the Tories' final campaign rally in London, Boris Johnson told party supporters they have a "national duty to find every vote to save our country from disaster".

Listing his Conservative Party's manifesto pledges, Boris Johnson continues with a promise of "50,000 new nurses... 50,000 more nurses I should say… while the BBC are checking it."

  11 Dec 2019
