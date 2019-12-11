Media player
General election 2019: Parties make final pitch to Scottish voters
Scottish parties have been out across the country in a final push for general election votes.
The polls open on Thursday morning, with Scotland's 59 constituencies counting overnight.
The focus on the final day ranged from Brexit and independence to austerity and climate change.
11 Dec 2019
