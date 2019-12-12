Behind the scenes of the general election coverage

Media player
General election 2019: Behind the scenes of BBC Wales' coverage
As Wales gets ready to go to the polls in the 2019 general election, political reporter Teleri Glyn Jones takes a look behind the scenes at BBC Wales' preparations into what it takes to bring you all the latest news as events unfold.
Coverage begins at 21:55 GMT on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales and on the BBC iPlayer.
12 Dec 2019
