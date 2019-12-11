Media player
General election 2019: Jeremy Corbyn - 'We're going to win this thing'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg on the final day of campaigning before the general election on Thursday.
Mr Corbyn says he has a hunch the polling experts "may just have got it wrong".
11 Dec 2019
