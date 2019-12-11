Jeremy Corbyn: 'We're going to win this thing'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: Jeremy Corbyn - 'We're going to win this thing'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg on the final day of campaigning before the general election on Thursday.

Mr Corbyn says he has a hunch the polling experts "may just have got it wrong".

Live: Election campaign enters final hours

  • 11 Dec 2019
Go to next video: What's the election been about?