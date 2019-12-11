Media player
General election 2019: Boris Johnson - 'The choice is absolutely stark'
Boris Johnson speaks to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg on the final day of campaigning ahead of the general election on Thursday.
The Conservative leader explains why he deserves to win a majority.
11 Dec 2019
