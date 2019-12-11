Scotland in or out of UK? In or out of EU?

Media player
General election 2019: Views of Argyll and Bute voters
Ahead of polling day, there are still some undecided voters in a marginal Scottish seat.
Politics Live reporter Ellie Price found some in Argyll and Bute are conflicted about party lines on Brexit and Scottish independence and their own priorities.
The west coast seat was held by the Liberal Democrats in 2010, the SNP in 2015, with the Conservatives seeing a big vote rise in 2017.
Argyll and Bute candiadatescandidates
11 Dec 2019
