Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigel Farage fears a 'sell-out' of Brexit
Nigel Farage has said he believes "we will be back in crisis" over Brexit by next May, if there is a Conservative majority in this week's general election.
The Brexit Party leader told supporters he fears there will be a "sell-out" of Brexit.
-
11 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window