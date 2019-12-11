Sturgeon: 'A Tory victory can be stopped'
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has urged people in Scotland to back her party, claiming that voting for others "risks helping the Tories".

She wants voters to support the SNP to "take our future into our own hands and build a better future for Scotland".

