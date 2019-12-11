Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicola Sturgeon: 'A Tory victory can be stopped'
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has urged people in Scotland to back her party, claiming that voting for others "risks helping the Tories".
She wants voters to support the SNP to "take our future into our own hands and build a better future for Scotland".
-
11 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window