Last minute messages and a Labour leak (Tuesday's election news)
As the parties try to get their campaign messages across to voters, Labour's Jonathan Ashworth apologised after criticising Jeremy Corbyn in a secret recording.
The BBC's Helen Catt looks at what happened in Tuesday's election campaigning.
11 Dec 2019
