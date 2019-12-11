‘You’ve got a lot to learn from ordinary people’

Video

A youth club volunteer has said "drastic change" is needed to improve the lives of disadvantaged children ahead.

Maxine Davis, who has been helping to run the Hyson Green Youth Club in Nottingham for more than 10 years, says the centre is often visited by children who have not been fed.

She said politicians need to learn from local communities to help improve deprived areas.

The area also has issues with anti-social behaviour and more serious crime. In September a 12-year-old boy was injured in a knife attack at a park.

"Brexit cannot be the deciding factor around improving the country," Maxine said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp