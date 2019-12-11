Media player
Election Blind Dates in full: Bobby George and Courtney Act
What happens when two people from across the political divide are brought together for dinner?
To find out, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme organised a series of 'election blind dates' for the general election campaign.
Former darts player Bobby George backs Boris Johnson, while Australian drag queen Courtney Act would vote Lib Dem, hoping they could support Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in becoming prime minister.
They have never met before - but can they put their differences aside?
11 Dec 2019
