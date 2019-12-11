Media player
Last minute messages and a Labour leak (Tuesday's election news)
As the parties try to get their campaign messages across to voters, Labour's Jonathan Ashworth apologised after criticising Jeremy Corbyn in a secret recording.
The BBC's Helen Catt looks at what happened in Tuesday's election campaigning.
You can compare where the parties stand on various issues in the general election manifesto guide.
11 Dec 2019
