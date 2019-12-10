Your questions answered: Bedford and Kempston

Video

With just days to go until the general election, the candidates standing to become the next MP for Bedford have been answering questions from members of the public.

Conservative Ryan Henson, Liberal Democrat Henry Vann and Labour candidate Mohammad Yasin gave their views on crime and the NHS.

The full list of candidates is:

Charles Bunker - The Brexit Party

Ryan Henson - Conservative

Adrian Spurrell - Green

Henry Vann - Liberal Democrat

Mohammad Yasin - Labour