Your questions answered: Bedford and Kempston

With just days to go until the general election, the candidates standing to become the next MP for Bedford have been answering questions from members of the public.
Conservative Ryan Henson, Liberal Democrat Henry Vann and Labour candidate Mohammad Yasin gave their views on crime and the NHS.
The full list of candidates is:
Charles Bunker - The Brexit Party
Ryan Henson - Conservative
Adrian Spurrell - Green
Henry Vann - Liberal Democrat
Mohammad Yasin - Labour
10 Dec 2019
