Election candidates quizzed in Hawick

Election 2019: Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk candidates take part in hustings
Labour's Ian Davidson, Calum Kerr of the SNP, Conservative John Lamont and Lib Dem Jenny Marr took part in the BBC Radio Scotland hustings hosted by political correspondent Kirsten Campbell.
Each candidate is hoping they will win the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk seat at the 12 December general election.
10 Dec 2019
