Election blind dates: Owen Jones and Nimco Ali
What happens when two people from across the political divide are brought together for dinner?
To find out, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has organised a series of 'election blind dates' for the general election campaign.
Owen Jones is a Guardian columnist and vocal supporter of Jeremy Corbyn.
Nimco Ali is an anti-FGM campaigner. She says she is undecided on how she will vote in this election, but doesn't want a Corbyn majority and is campaigning for some Conservative candidates.
10 Dec 2019