Where are parties giving each other a 'free run'?
General election 2019: Where are the party alliances?

Some parties are joining forces to boost their chances in the 2019 general election on Thursday.

Plaid Cymru, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party - all pro remaining in the European Union - have agreed not to stand against one another in 11 seats.

So where do they have a "free run" against the pro Brexit parties? And where is the Brexit Party taking on the Tories?

BBC Political Correspondent James Williams reports.

  • 09 Dec 2019
