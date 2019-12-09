Which of Labour's seats are the Tories eyeing up?
General election 2019: Tories targeting Labour seats

It is the final few days of campaigning for political parties ahead of the 2019 general election.

Labour won 28 of the 40 seats in Wales at the last election - and the Conservatives are targeting some of these.

So what is still within Labour's grasp and where might they feel the pressure?

BBC Wales Political Correspondent James Williams reports.

