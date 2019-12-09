Election 19: NHS funding promises
General election 2019: How election promises could help the NHS in London

With the general election only days away, every party has been making big commitments on NHS spending.

Among other things, the parties have offered more funding, extra GPs, more nurse training and upgraded facilities.

But critics say that in addition to more spending, politicians should focus on better long-term planning for the NHS to ensure its survival.

