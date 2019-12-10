Video

Residents of an Ipswich suburb are calling on politicians to make sure they are not "lost and forgotten" as election day looms.

Whitehouse is home to about 10,000 residents but lacks vital facilities that people need, according to Bernadette Manners - a member of the Whitehouse Wanderers community group.

She says it is an area of high housebuilding but there is still no community hall, post office, chemist or a library.

Addressing politicians, she told the BBC: "We only see you when you're canvassing for votes. Why are you alienating us? We're not aliens, we're people."

Another resident, Becca Jackaman, said: "The fact that we only see politicians around election time, it makes me really angry and it makes me feel like... you don't care about the little people that are voting you in."

Those standing in the Suffolk Central and Ipswich North constituency are Emma Bonner-Morgan for Labour, Dan Poulter for the Conservatives, Daniel Pratt for the Green Party and James Sandbach for the Liberal Democrats.