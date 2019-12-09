Rishi Sunak: 'We are in very good shape'
Sunak: 'We are in very good shape'

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak says he's "incredibly impressed" with the government's preparations for immigration and trading relationships after Brexit.

  • 09 Dec 2019
