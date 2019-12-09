First-time voters: ‘People are sick of conflict’

Video

A record-breaking 235,000 people in Northern Ireland have applied to register to vote since the start of 2019.

Among them are 69-year-old grandmother Dolores McNally and Tiarnan Clinton, 18, who are both from County Down.

Dolores McNally moved to Northern Ireland from the US as a young child, but never took the necessary steps to register to vote until now.

Tiarnan Clinton became eligible to vote when he turned 18 in October.

They explain why they will be voting for the first time in Thursday’s general election.