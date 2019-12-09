The 60 second manifesto challenge
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: The 60 second manifesto challenge

As polling day nears, there's been a lot of information flying around - too much even for the experts?

Electioncast's Adam Fleming puts his knowledge to the test, seeing how many questions from Jeremy Vine he can get right in 60 seconds when quizzed about the Conservative, Labour, SNP and Lib Dem party manifestos.

  • 09 Dec 2019
Go to next video: SNP would 'offer support to minority Labour government'