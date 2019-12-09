Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: The 60 second manifesto challenge
As polling day nears, there's been a lot of information flying around - too much even for the experts?
Electioncast's Adam Fleming puts his knowledge to the test, seeing how many questions from Jeremy Vine he can get right in 60 seconds when quizzed about the Conservative, Labour, SNP and Lib Dem party manifestos.
-
09 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2019-50708234/general-election-2019-the-60-second-manifesto-challengeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window