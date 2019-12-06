Johnson questions Corbyn's Brexit stance
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: Johnson questions Corbyn's Brexit stance

Jeremy Corbyn said he taken has a neutral stance on Brexit because "the country has to come together".

In the BBC election debate, the Labour leader said he would implement whatever the public decide in another referendum on the EU.

But Boris Johnson said it's a "failure of leadership" not to have a position.

  • 06 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Johnson 'sad' at John Major's call to back rebels