Yemi Hughes' 19-year-old son Andre Aderemi was murdered in 2016 and she says not much has changed since then for young people.
She wants to know how Croydon Central election candidates would tackle the root causes of knife crime.
Producer: Jamie Moreland
Camera: Eric Anderson
08 Dec 2019
