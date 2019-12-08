Real Change: How this election could reduce knife crime
Video

Election 2019: Mother asks how will parties tackle knife crime

Yemi Hughes' 19-year-old son Andre Aderemi was murdered in 2016 and she says not much has changed since then for young people.

She wants to know how Croydon Central election candidates would tackle the root causes of knife crime.

Producer: Jamie Moreland

Camera: Eric Anderson

  • 08 Dec 2019