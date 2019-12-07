Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
This Matters: Is politics sexist?
They make up 51% of the population but what are the parties offering to women this election? And why do women get so much abuse and so little representation in politics?
-
07 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window