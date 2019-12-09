Packing a punch: Female boxers spar with politics

Video

A group of female boxers has been sparring with politics ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Nicky Tayler puts on classes for all ages, genders and abilities at a club she runs in the Suffolk port town of Felixstowe. They aim to boost people's fitness and improve mental wellbeing.

The former boxer's female-only class raised many issues that would affect their vote including Brexit, the environment and school discipline.

Speaking of the political climate, participant Sam Scarlett said: "It's like a playground at the minute. Nobody knows what anyone is doing."