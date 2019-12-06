Michael Gove gives out Downing Street's phone number
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Michael Gove gives out Downing Street's phone number

Watch the moment Michael Gove gives out the Downing Street phone number after BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast presenter Chris Warburton asked him about the chances of Boris Johnson being interviewed by Andrew Neil.

Later in the morning, 5 Live's Adrian Chiles revealed how Downing Street had appeared to change their answer phone message to cope with the volume of calls.

  • 06 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Andrew Neil tells Johnson 'it's not too late'