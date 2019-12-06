Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Election debate: Jon Culshaw's impressions of Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Nick Robinson
Jon Culshaw has previewed the BBC election debate with impressions of Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, and the host Nick Robinson, on the latest Electioncast podcast.
The Conservative and Labour leaders go head-to-head at 20:30 GMT on BBC One on Friday.
06 Dec 2019
