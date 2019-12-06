Jon Culshaw previews BBC Prime Ministerial debate
Election debate: Jon Culshaw's impressions of Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Nick Robinson

Jon Culshaw has previewed the BBC election debate with impressions of Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, and the host Nick Robinson, on the latest Electioncast podcast.

The Conservative and Labour leaders go head-to-head at 20:30 GMT on BBC One on Friday.

