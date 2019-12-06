Johnson: Leaked Brexit document claims 'nonsense'

Media player
Boris Johnson calls leaked Brexit document claims 'complete nonsense'
Boris Johnson has been asked about a leaked government document that Jeremy Corbyn claims is proof there will be customs checks between Northern Ireland and Great Britain under the PM's Brexit deal.
The Conservative leader said he hadn't seen the Treasury report, but insisted the claims were "complete nonsense".
06 Dec 2019
