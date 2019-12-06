On the set of BBC election debate
General election 2019: On the set of BBC's Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn debate

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are set to go head-to-head for the final time before polling day in a live BBC debate.

The hour-long BBC One programme starts at 20:30 on Friday evening and is hosted by Today presenter Nick Robinson.

The BBC's Jon Kay takes us behind the scenes.

  • 06 Dec 2019
