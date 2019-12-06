Pie and politics with 'girl squad' Sheesiders

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General Election 2019: Pie and politics with young women on Teesside
Sheesiders are a girl squad on Teesside - passionate about their local area - and we talked politics over pie.
The group discussed what matters to them ahead of the upcoming general election on 12 December and the subjects they are passionate about.
The five women, aged between 20 and 27, also discussed which celebrity they would like to see in power.
-
06 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2019-50679802/general-election-2019-pie-and-politics-with-young-women-on-teessideRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window