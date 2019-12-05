Remain voter threat in foreign secretary's seat?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: Dominic Raab's Surrey seat under threat?

The Esher and Walton seat has returned Tory MPs for 100 years, but Remain-supporting voters could make it vulnerable for the party.

Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson spoke to Conservative and Liberal Democrat voters in Surrey on the threat to the 23,000 majority secured by Dominic Raab, now the foreign secretary, in 2017.

Candidates in the Esher and Walton seat

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission.

  • 05 Dec 2019
Go to next video: How does Lib Dem message go down in Leave county?