Your questions answered: Luton South

Video

With less than a week until the general election, people in Luton have been quizzing the town's prospective MPs.

Luton South candidates Parvez Akhtar, Conservative; Rachel Hopkins, Labour, and Gavin Shuker, Independent, gave their views on reducing crime and supporting the town's young people.

The full list of candidates standing in the seat is:

Parvez Akhtar - Conservative

Mohammed Ashraf - Independent

Ben Foley - Green

John French - Best for Luton

Rachel Hopkins - Labour

Gavin Shuker - Independent

Garry Warren - The Brexit Party