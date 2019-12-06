Your questions answered: Luton South

General election 2019: Luton South candidates face the public's questions
With less than a week until the general election, people in Luton have been quizzing the town's prospective MPs.
Luton South candidates Parvez Akhtar, Conservative; Rachel Hopkins, Labour, and Gavin Shuker, Independent, gave their views on reducing crime and supporting the town's young people.
The full list of candidates standing in the seat is:
Parvez Akhtar - Conservative
Mohammed Ashraf - Independent
Ben Foley - Green
John French - Best for Luton
Rachel Hopkins - Labour
Gavin Shuker - Independent
Garry Warren - The Brexit Party
