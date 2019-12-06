Your questions answered: Luton South
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: Luton South candidates face the public's questions

With less than a week until the general election, people in Luton have been quizzing the town's prospective MPs.

Luton South candidates Parvez Akhtar, Conservative; Rachel Hopkins, Labour, and Gavin Shuker, Independent, gave their views on reducing crime and supporting the town's young people.

The full list of candidates standing in the seat is:

Parvez Akhtar - Conservative

Mohammed Ashraf - Independent

Ben Foley - Green

John French - Best for Luton

Rachel Hopkins - Labour

Gavin Shuker - Independent

Garry Warren - The Brexit Party

  • 06 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Which party promises more cash in our pockets?